Maya to Know about Rudra's past: Beyhadh 2 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Rudra receives a call from Maya. She tells Rudra that Rajiv asked some friends of Rishi but they don’t know anything about Rishi’s girlfriend but Ankit, a friend of Rishi, has disappeared since the day Rishi committed suicide. Rajiv asks Maya why she is telling Rudra all this. Rudra wonders if Ankit was involved in Rishi’s case. Maya tells that Ankit got 7 lakh from MJ’s account the day Rishi died. Rudra gets shocked. Rajiv understands Maya’s game and smirks

MJ tells Amir that only Ankit saw Rishi’s girlfriend who has disappeared like she never existed. Ananya comes to talk with MJ but just then Rudra comes and asks her to leave as he wants to talk with MJ alone. He has kept his call with Maya on. Amir leaves. Ananya brings Rudra in a corner and tells him that it is something important about Maya as she feels that she has done something wrong. Rudra asks her to leave since he has no time for her jealousy. Maya hears everything. Ananya sees that Rudra is on call with Maya. She leaves and thinks that now she will not stop and decides to find proves against Maya. Maya thinks that she has to do something about Ananya since she may have something that could get them into trouble. udra asks MJ if he has given 7 lakhs to Ankit. MJ replies that he did that so Ankit could take an eye on Rishi’s girlfriend since he didn’t trust her. Rudra says that it looks like he has already this story where the father didn’t trust his son’s girlfriend. MJ says that he knows that he is talking about himself but that girl wasn’t right for him. Rudra asks him what he wanted to do and if he felt that the girl wanted Rishi’s money or his life. He congratulates MJ for his victory and tells him that the prize was his son’s death. Maya says that she will use this fight between father and son to kill Rudra and make MJ alone so she can complete her revenge. Rajiv says that MJ deserves Rudra’s hatred since nobody could do what he did to his son. Maya asks Rajiv what he had done.

Rudra recalls in a flashback MJ kissing his girlfriend in a lift. She saw Rudra and rushed to him saying that she is not at fault and asks him to trust her. MJ asks him not to trust her as she is behind his money not his love, that’s why he did all this to show him that he was right about her.Maya thinks that Rudra’s anger and hatred are right. She thinks that now she understood his fear and his hatred. Rudra tells MJ that it was the day he lost the most important person in his life who was not his girlfriend but his father. He says that he used to shout that he has the best father is the world, he was his pride but he broke his pride in a second, he snatched the person he used to think of as God so he will never forgive him for that. MJ replies that he wasn’t listening to him. Rudra wishes he had told this truth to Rishi before only so at least he would have been alive today. MJ is about to hug him but Rudra says that he lost this right ten years ago and now he is a murderer since he killed his brother. He warns MJ not to do anything to Rishi’s girlfriend or else he will kill him with his own hands.

Maya is shocked to hear all this. She imagines herself from the past sitting on the sofa. Maya of the past says that Rudra has her same past and the person who transformed them both is the same too and she asks Maya how will she kill Rudra now. Maya says that she doesn’t care but the old Maya says that she is lying to herself and asks her about her feeling. Maya sheds tears but stands up trying to hide them. Her imagination says that Maya’s lie gets discovered by her tears and tells her that sometimes people turn into the person they are taking revenge. She asks Maya who will take revenge from her. Maya gets angry so the old Maya asks her some questions. The first is why she feels so comfortable when Rudra touches her despite feeling uncomfortable when someone else touches her and then asks her about the kiss. Maya replies that it was a mistake so the old Maya asks her why she supported Rudra after Rishi’s death at which Maya replies that it was just for humanity. The old Maya asks Maya about the dhaaga she tied on Rudra’s wrist and Maya replies that it was her mother’s wish only. At then Maya from the past asks present Maya if she is making a fool out of the world or herself. Maya looks at her and then replies that she is just deceiving Rudra.

Ananya comes to Maya’s house and Nandini welcomes her inside. Ananya says that she is there to get some files of Maya’s book and she came instead of Maya because she is busy in a meeting with Rudra. She then pretends to cough and Nandini goes to get water for her. Ananya rushes inside Maya’s room and starts looking around for some proof to prove that Maya is Rishi’s girlfriend. She finds some pages written by Maya and reads them. She feels that the story is similar to Rudra and Rishi’s story as it is about two brothers whose life got upside down because of thunder. She wonders if the thunder is Maya. Just then Nandini comes and scolds her for entering in Maya’s room. Ananya puts the papers inside her bag and Nandini asks her to show what she has stolen. Ananya walks away and Nandini tries stopping her but she pushes her. Ananya opens the door and is shocked to see Maya in front of her. She apologizes to her and goes to help Nandini but just then Maya points a gun at her.

