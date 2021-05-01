Mayuri Deshmukh opens up about her bond with Imlie co-stars Sumbul-Gashmeer, reveals how they create madness on the set

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders on the television screens ever since the beginning.

Imlie has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with its amazing storyline.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh are seen in the lead roles.

We all know how Imlie and Aditya's lives changed forever after they were forcefully married at gunpoint.

The story has witnessed several twists and turns ever since Imlie and Aditya got married.

Aditya also hid the truth of his marriage with Imlie from Malini.

However, the truth is out now and their lives have become extremely complicated.

The viewers have seen how Malini's character has changed after learning about Imlie and Aditya's marriage.

Since Aditya is now stuck between Imlie and Malini, the love triangle will bring several twists to the story.

Apart from all the onscreen drama going on in Imlie, the cast ends up having a lot of fun on the sets.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mayuri who got candid about her bond with Gashmeer and Sumbul and also with the other star cast.

Talking about her bond with Sumbul and Gashmeer, Mayuri said, ''We three do a lot of madness.''

The actress further added, ''The entire star cast is quite sensible and not just three of us. There's always a good vibe on the set. We like to work and also like to chill around after shooting hours. Our bond is really good.''

Talking about Gashmeer and his nature, she said, ''He is fun-loving and half the time he is making fun of me only on the set. There's a side of him that is extremely fun-loving. And I like people of such nature.''

Mayuri reveals how the star cast balances out by creating a fun atmosphere at the work place after doing intense scenes.

