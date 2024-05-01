MC Stan to be seen with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in an upcoming project; shares pictures with fans!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 19:00
Dhoni

MUMBAI : MC Stan is a name which every hip-hop and music lover knows. His participation and win on Bigg Boss 16 earned him global recognition and there has been no looking back since. The rapper has now posted some exciting news on social media which has left his fans beaming with excitement.
 
MC Stan posted some pictures of him and cricket legend M.S. Dhoni on Instagram earlier today. He captioned the post with, “Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 ” and his fans and followers were left pleasantly surprised by the news. It is unclear what the project they shot together for is, but in the pictures, M.S. Dhoni and MC Stan can be seen looking handsome and dapper as ever in suits.
 
M.S. Dhoni can also be seen doing MC Stan’s famous ‘P-Town’ sign with him and the two can be seen getting along well and having a great time. Whatever it is they shot for, MC Stan’s pictures indicate that it is going to be a real treat!

MC Stan recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut in the Salman Khan produced film ‘Farrey.’ His music continues to resonate with the masses and continues to inspire the youth of India making him an undisputable youth icon. We certainly cannot wait to see him and M.S. Dhoni together in this project which will be out soon.

