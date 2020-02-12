“For me, the script and the character matters much more than the age of my character”- says Reema Worah

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Ek Duje ke Vaaste, which has been a rage among the audience, is all set to return with its second season soon on popular demand. Produced by StudioNEXT, the show will see two budding actors – Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur – playing the lead roles of Shravan and Suman respectively. Set against an army backdrop, Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 is a stunning love story with a present-day touch. The story also highlights how ego, and the absence of an apology during a misunderstanding, can spell the death knell for a relationship.

Talented actress Reema Worah who has been a pivotal part of many shows in the past would be seen in the role of Suman’s mother in the show Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2. The 31 year old actress would be seen in the role pf a teenager’s mother in the show and while many actresses of bher age refrain to take up such shows, she happily accepted tis role as it came to her. She is one pf the few actors for whom the script holds key importance and not the age of the character.

Speaking about her new project and her role, Reema Worah said, “’I would be seen playing the role of Anjali Tiwari who is Suman’s mother. Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 is a show based on army backdrop and I am playing the wife of Colonel Vijay Tiwari who belongs to a family which has a long background in army. Anjali is an ideal mother, ideal wife and an ideal daughter in law who understands her responsibilities and fluently carries them too. She binds the family together when her husband is away from home on his duty. When I read the script of the show, I found it quiet interesting and engaging and for me it is the script and the character that matters and not the age of my character. One can always play same-aged characters as we relate to them but it is always challenging to essay a character bigger than your age.”

Talking about the shoot, she said, “The show is based in Bhopal and is being shot in real locations of Bhopal with majority of it being shot in the cantonment areas. I find myself very lucky to have got a chance to interact with real army families during our show.”