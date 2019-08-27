News

Meenakshi's secret attack to separate Kuhu and Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

27 Aug 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal and Kuhu have gotten married thanks to Mishti and Abeer, but Meenakshi is against their marriage and is planning against them.

In the previous episode, Meenakshi gets Kunal forcefully married to Kuhu just under Parul and Abeer’s pressure.

However, she feels guilty about taking this step and has another plan to get rid of Kuhu.

Thus, she plans something big to separate Kunal and Kuhu.

Meenakshi goes to the office to take this big step as she does not want Parul and Abeer to get a hint of the same.

It will be interesting to see what she does next.

 

