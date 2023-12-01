Is Meet Ahlawat going to die post the 1-year leap in Zee TV’s Meet?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 17:58
MUMBAI :  Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on ! While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, the viewers are in for a big surprise as the show is all set to witness a shocking turn of events and a leap of 6 months.
Audiences have loved the camaraderie between Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) and the show’s male lead Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey). Their fun banter and romance, along with the show's twists and turns have always kept them on the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a high-voltage drama with the terrorist attack, where everyone is held hostage in a hospital. Meet’s world will turn upside down when the love of her life- Meet Ahlawat pushes her off the bomb site in the nick of time, saving her life but ends up getting trapped by the terrorists.
However, with Meet Ahlawat assumed dead, Meet Hooda will take up the responsibility of fulfilling her late husband’s dream project. But is that going to be easy for her? What will happen next?

Ashi Singh mentioned, “While the show is all set to take a leap of one year after the tragic incident with the terrorists and Meet losing her Meet, there are various twists and turns that will keep the viewers hooked on to their television screens. My character of Meet Hooda will be her ‘dhaakad’ self and go all out to fulfil the last wishes of her late husband by setting up a factory. The audience has loved me as Meet in all my avatars till date, and I hope they will keep showering their love and blessings on the show post-leap as well.” 

Shagun Pandey mentioned, “With my character dying in the show, the viewers will surely miss the camaraderie and fun between Meet and Meet on the show. But they are in for some major twists and turns coming up in the storyline. The upcoming episodes will be a roller coaster ride of emotions for the audience, and we hope they will all like it.”

As the show takes a 1-year leap, to fulfil her late husband's last wish of building a medicine factory which is run by women only, Meet rushes to Sarkarpur. The Sarkar of sarkarpur however lives with a different perspective and a rule that women are not allowed to work. What will happen when Meet and the Sarkar come face to face. Will she be able to carry out her husband’s last wish? 
 
To find out what happens next, tune into Meet, every Monday to Sunday, 7 pm only on Zee TV!

