Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared an adorable picture
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.  The actress has shared an adorable picture where she is standing next to her dad Suresh Rathod.

Looks like Pranali is a total daddy’s girl! 

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara’s son Abhir is admitted to Birla Hospital and Abhimanyu is the one who is treating him. She is worried that he will see his medical history and find out that Abhir is his biological son.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

