Meet Anita Hassanandani’s first and forever love and it’s not hubby Rohit!

MUMBAI: The very beautiful and talented actress Anita Hassanandani is one of the actresses who have entertained the masses by playing varied roles on TV. She is comes as a very down-to-earth person and has reached success with sheer hard-work.

Apart from holding interest in acting, Anita is a social bird who is very much active on her social platforms. You keeps are fans updated with her whereabouts and candid pictures and videos.

In the latest picture Anita revealed her first and forever love and it’s not her husband Rohit Reddy.

Well, it is Anita’s love for Pizza. Anita’s fans would know well that Anita’s weakness is pizza and desserts.

Anita, the feeling is mutual! Same pinch!