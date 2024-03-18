Meet Anita Raj who is being loved in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai for he performance!

Meet Anita Raj

MUMBAI : Anita Raj, currently portraying Kaveri Poddar (Dadisa) in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, has already carved a niche for herself with her stellar performances in Bollywood and television. With a desire to continue working tirelessly, she yearns for her audience to witness more of her craft.

Expressing her passion for comedic roles alongside her expertise in emotional scenes, Anita eagerly awaits opportunities to showcase her versatility. She fondly reminisces about her character's poignant moments, particularly moved by the depth of familial bonds depicted on screen.

Anita's dedication to her craft is evident as she eagerly anticipates each day on set, feeling incomplete during her off days. She attributes her enthusiasm to the supportive environment fostered by Director’s Kut Productions, where she is encouraged to give her best performance without undue pressure.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, Anita remains optimistic about television's enduring appeal, citing instances of its widespread popularity even in remote locations. Despite the emergence of OTT platforms and films, she believes television will continue to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and broad reach. On being asked about working with Rajan Shahi he says, "It's truly an honor to be part of Rajanji's esteemed DKP team. The longevity of employees, spanning 15-20 years, is a testament to the integrity of Rajanji . I hope and pray for the opportunity to continue working with him for many more years ahead". Well Anitaji we must say you are a very humble star and a fantastic human being!

