Meet AShnoor Kaur’s SPECIAL PERSON

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen. She is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

While Ashoor shares a warm bond with almost everyone from the sets of Patiala Babes. There’s one extremely special person on the sets of her show with whom her bond is immensely special.

Ashnoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with the director of the show Yusuf Ansari. She captioned the picture with: We knew we were just having fun, little did we realise we were making memories. Kudos to many more memories like this!!

#MyFavourite @beingyusufansari sir.

Seriously, with him being on set, I miss my dad a little less... I always feel so protected when I’m with you, be it your amazing advices or your protective hug. My best friend, my best guardian, my father like figure, betu loves you sir.

#DirectorSir #FatherLikeFigure #PatialaBabes # FunBetweenShots #bts # BehindTheScenes #masti

Have a look at the post:

Needless to say, Ashnoor have a special bond with the director.

