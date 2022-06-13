Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to reenter the show

MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

As earlier reported, Meet is nearing her delivery date. Everyone is focused on her, and all the family members are excited for the baby. Now, because she has exposed Shanty’s father and cleared Ram Ahlawat’s name, she gets some attention from Babita.

This doesn’t sit well with Sunaina as she is jealous of Meet. Sunaina has recently cracked an important business deal and also does well at work, but she is sidelined because everyone is focused on Meet. Masoom instigates Sunaina against Meet further, adding fire to the fuel, and asks her to adopt Meet’s baby to get attention. Sunaina now plans to adopt her baby and plans to take revenge on her. But this doesn’t work out as Meet refuses to give her baby to Sunaina.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Meet Hooda's mom, Anubha Hooda aka Vaishnavi Mcdonald, will reenter the show. Her presence was missed on the screen. We have learnt that she would be urging Meet Ahlawat's family to send her daughter to her house for her delivery, as it is a tradition.

Talking about the show, it will probably take a leap after the arrival of Meet Hooda and Meeta Ahlawat's kid. However, the number of years is not known yet. No official announcement on the same has been made.

