Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: OMG! Fans REACT to the CLOSENESS between Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda

A video has gone viral on social media wherein we saw sizzling chemistry between both the Meet. In the video, they are seen enjoying their romantic time.

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience.

Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique and tag them as #MeetAurMeet.

As per the current track, Barfi Devi reminds Meet Ahlawat of his promise and adds more pressure on him to oust Meet Hooda out of his life.

Barfi Devi only wants to secure her daughter’s future and Meet Ahlawat becomes that means for her. Thus, Meet Ahlawat plans post-wedding rituals with his new bride so Meet Hooda finally breaks and divorces him.

Now a video has gone viral on social media wherein we saw sizzling chemistry between both the Meet. In the video, they are seen enjoying their romantic time.

But after seeing their sizzling chemistry this is what the fans said.

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

