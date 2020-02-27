Meet Barun Sobti’s CLOSEST PALS from the TV Industry!

MUMBAI: Renowned for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Barun Sobti has a line-up of film and web shows in the pipeline.

While his film such as 22 Yards and web series such as Derma Anthony, Asura, Halahal and others are in the line-up, Barun feels quite blessed in his personal life.

Barun tied the knot with Pashmeen in December 2010 and when he became a proud father, a lot of his close industry pals such as Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Sai Deodhar and Gautam Hegde and others came down to greet him and become a part of his celebrations.

Barun also has a lot of close pals from the industry in the likes of Sayana Irani, Mohit Segal, Ridhi Dogra and others. Barun took to social media recently to share pictures of their get together moments!