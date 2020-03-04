Meet Diyanka’s real-life hero and it’s not Vivek

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a superstar on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and today the actress as a massive fan following and is loved by the audience.

Like everyone has a superhero in their life Diyanka too has her superhero and its not her husband Vivek, but her dear father who is her real-life hero.

Divyanka has always been vocal about her bond with her father and how she is a daddy’s girl. On various occasions, the actress expressed her feelings towards him and has shown gratitude towards him.

Now we came across a photo made by a fan where you can see Divyanka with her father when she was young, and now when she is grown up, the collage is filled with lots of love and there is no doubt that our own Ishi maa is daddy’s little girl.

Check out the post below :