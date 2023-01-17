Meet H aka Ashi Singh seems upset with co-star Yogendra Singh, find out what happened

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

We came across a BTS post from the sets of the show!

Recently, we came across a post of Ashi Singh and the actress is seen confronting her co-star Yogendra about why he keeps troubling her.

We are so happy that some of our favorite stars get along so well! Yogendra recently joined the cast of the show as Mahendra and seems like he loves his team already!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that due to a terrorist attack, Meet A dies and saves Meet H somehow. However, now his lookalike has made an entrance on the show.

Babita meets Manmeet and she feels like her son has returned to her and showers some love on Manmeet. He leaves soon.

