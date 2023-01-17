Meet H aka Ashi Singh seems upset with co-star Yogendra Singh, find out what happened

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from meet. We know how much our audience enjoys gathering little tidbits around their favorite stars. We are so happy that some of our favorite stars get along so well! Yogendra recently joined the cast of the show as Mahendra and seems like he loves his team already!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 18:37
Meet H aka Ashi Singh seems upset with co-star Yogendra Singh, find out what happened

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Also read: Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari to enter Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

We came across a BTS post from the sets of the show!

Recently, we came across a post of Ashi Singh and the actress is seen confronting her co-star Yogendra about why he keeps troubling her.

Check it out!

11

We are so happy that some of our favorite stars get along so well! Yogendra recently joined the cast of the show as Mahendra and seems like he loves his team already!

What do you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that due to a terrorist attack, Meet A dies and saves Meet H somehow. However, now his lookalike has made an entrance on the show.

Babita meets Manmeet and she feels like her son has returned to her and showers some love on Manmeet. He leaves soon.

Also read: Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s situation gets them closer

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV TV news Meet Hooda Meet Ahlawat BTS Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey TellyChakkar Zee 5 TV news OTT digital BTS UPDATE BTS NEWS Suraj Thapar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 18:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Ruhi Singh
MUMBAI : Ruhi Singh is an actress, former Miss India and model who primarily appears in Hindi films and television....
From Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan, check them out in stylish footwear
MUMBAI: After jewelry and clothes, if a woman is passionate about something it is footwear. Footwear brightens up an...
Handsome! Rohit Saraf looks dashing in blazers, take a look
MUMBAI : Rohit Saraf is an actor who primarily works in Hindi films and web series. He began his career on television...
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
MUMBAI: One of the most-awaited movies of the beginning of the year 2023 is definitely Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan film...
Recent Stories
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
Aman Gandhi is afraid of Dogs and Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare is in complete Disbelief, check out her reaction
Aman Gandhi is afraid of Dogs and Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare is in complete Disbelief, check out her reaction
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi aka Hera Mishra is Fed-up of Social Media trends, check out her outburst
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi aka Hera Mishra is Fed-up of Social Media trends, check out her outburst
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV
Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
From being the son of a movie star to quitting a hit show, Gashmeer Mahajani’s journey from struggle to now being a leading Man!
From being the son of a movie star to quitting a hit show, Gashmeer Mahajani’s journey from struggle to now being a leading man