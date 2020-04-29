Meet Kajol's former co-star who teaches the world yoga today

MUMBAI: Actor Bijay Anand, who is best known for playing the role of Kajol's beau in "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha", has opened up on how yoga became an important aspect of his life.

"At the age of 33, I had severely high cholesterol and at 36 I had arthritis. I was also suffering from psychological problems like anger and depression. The first time I practiced Kundalini Yoga, my whole life changed. It saved my life and my soul. I now teach Kundalini Yoga to spread the joy that this ancient science brought into my life," Bijay said.

For the uninitiated, Bijay is a certified yoga teacher from the Kundalini Research Institute, Los Angeles.

As world is going through major health crisis due to the novel coronavirus, Bijay has shared some benefits of Kundalini yoga amid the pandemic.

"The best thing we can do to protect ourselves is to develop a strong immune system. There are many great Kundalini yoga kriyas for the immune system, which can help keep one strong both physically and mentally.

"This is one of the toughest times in the history of humanity. There are environmental disasters, earthquakes, pandemics, tsunamis and other ecological disasters apart from wars, genocide and civil unrest are a regular feature of daily newspapers. Almost every major global economy is on the verge of collapse. While this may sound depressing or apocalyptical, it is in fact a deep and profound spiritual shift that is taking place on our planet," he said.

According to Bijay, people will get to see a lot of changes in their life once they start practising Kundalini yoga.

Bijay added: "This is really then, a time to introspect, go within and to prepare oneself for the ‘New world order' ingrained in spirituality and bliss which is due to arrive soon."