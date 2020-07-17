Meet Mukhi roped in for Mahesh Pandey’ next on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another update from Mahesh Pandey’s upcoming show on Star Bharat.

Early in the day, we mentioned that the show may get a new title. It was earlier touted to be a family drama however the channel has now decided to change genre and make it a comedy drama. The cast had already shot in Banaras before the lockdown. However, we hear that channel has decided to scrap the entire shooting sequence and start afresh. There will also be few alterations in the star cast.

The lists of actors who will be seen in the show are Sonal Vengurlekar, Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Rinku Dhawan and others.

The latest we hear is that child actor Meet Mukhi, who has been part of shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Baal Krishna and others, has been locked for the show.

As reported by us, the show will also star Main Bhi Ardhangini fame Aditi Rawat (Read here: Aditi Rawat roped in for Star Bharat’s Hum Ek Makan Ek Dukan).

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!