Meet Nandini: Sony Entertainment Television’s Strong Protagonist Who Challenges Dowry Norms, Raises Her Voice for Change”

MUMBAI : Bringing viewers content with a purpose, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" is a compelling drama that sees the homely, vivacious, and responsible Nandini, challenge the conventional Dahej Pratha that exists in our country. Shrouded in tradition, “dowry” is the price a woman pays with her dignity and Nandini’s stark demand - “mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye”, paves the way for a story that matters. At the heart of "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" is Meera Deosthale's portrayal of Nandini and her character serves as a beacon of strength, challenging age-old beliefs that demean the self-respect of women.

Set in the milieu of Gujarat, the show puts the spotlight on Nandini, who has been raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, played by Jagat Rawat and Sejal Jha. Deeply rooted in tradition, Nandini respects her elders, she’s well-read, and is progressive in her thoughts. Her Mama has taught her to question what she doesn’t understand, and Nandini does so fearlessly. Actor Zaan Khan essays the role of Nandini’s husband, Naren Ratanshi, while actors Dharmesh Vyas and Khushi Rajpoot play the roles of her in-laws, Hemraj Ratanshi and Chanchal Ratanshi. Despite the backdrop of a seemingly content married life, the show chronicles her courageous journey as she takes a stand against her in-laws and the custom of dowry, unveiling a poignant tale of resilience and empowerment.

"Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" launches on 19th February and will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Comments

JD Majethia, Hats Off Productions

“The dowry system is still a threatening reality, not just in rural India but in metropolitan cities as well. It’s got a new language now, “Humein kuch nahi chaiye, aap apni beti ko khushi se jo dena chaho woh deejiye”. Why do we value a woman’s life, her worth, against the amount of gold and gifts she brings in dowry? Questions like these need to be raised again and again and our show aims to shed light on many such practices that are disguised as tradition. We are delighted to collaborate with a strong ensemble cast of actors who will deliver impactful performances in this story scripted by renowned writers that promises to strike a chord with viewers across the country.”

Meera Deosthale, Actor

“I have always picked unconventional roles on Indian television, and I am so excited about my next character, Nandini, who raises her voice against what she believes is wrong. Even today, dowry continues to plague our society, wherein we reduce a girl's value to the money and material goods she brings to her wedded house. This is the story of Nandini, who took a step that has never been seen or heard before, by demanding the return of her dowry, and I hope we can spread this message far and wide that Dahej Reet Nahi Rog Hai.”



