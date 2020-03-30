Meet Taarak Mehta’s Bhide aka Mandar’s REAL WIFE and SON

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, has become worldwide famous with his character portrayal as Bhide. The audience quite enjoys watching him and his wife, Madhavi’s chemistry in the show.

As we know, Bhide is a teacher and also the secretary of Gokuldham society. Mandar's character is loved by the masses as he always has a different and positive approach to all the problems.

Actors work really hard to get into the skin of their characters. And it comes as a gratifying experience when they are renowned with their characters they essay.

While people have made Bhide andnhis wife a part of their lives, in reality, Mandar is married to Snehal Chandwadkar who hails from Indore. The couple has a son named Parth. Not many are aware that Mandar is also a mechanical engineer by profession.

Take a look at this picture perfect of Chandwadkar family!