Meet the new besties from Teri Meri Doriyaann; Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada shake hands sealing their friendship

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Now, Prachi Hada aka Keerat and Jatin Arora aka Veer have decided to become friends as the other Brars and Mongas are getting themselves acquainted.

However, the way that Keerat and Veer have agreed to be friends brings in a little twist and a touch of the awesome Filminess from Good Old Bollywood!

So, while their friendhip is sealed, we liked the K3G twist added by the duo!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Seerat plays a sneaky twist to enter the Brar mansion again by leaving behind her jhumka that is supposedly precious to her.

As she goes there again, she is greeted with all the Brars and has to pass through Angad’s keen interrogation on the lunch table and finding her answers agreeable, the Brars ask to meet her parents. Later, Garry pretends to be the most important of the Brars.

Angad and Sahiba get into a fight again at the Lohri function where despite of Sahiba’s attempts at saving Angad, he gets furious with her.

