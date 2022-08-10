Meet the new besties from Teri Meri Doriyaann; Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada shake hands sealing their friendship

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story. We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.
Meet the new besties from Teri Meri Doriyaann; Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada shake hands sealing their friendship

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Now, Prachi Hada aka Keerat and Jatin Arora aka Veer have decided to become friends as the other Brars and Mongas are getting themselves acquainted.

However, the way that Keerat and Veer have agreed to be friends brings in a little twist and a touch of the awesome Filminess from Good Old Bollywood!

Check out!

So, while their friendhip is sealed, we liked the K3G twist added by the duo!

What do you think of Keerat and Veer’s track on the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Seerat plays a sneaky twist to enter the Brar mansion again by leaving behind her jhumka that is supposedly precious to her.

As she goes there again, she is greeted with all the Brars and has to pass through Angad’s keen interrogation on the lunch table and finding her answers agreeable, the Brars ask to meet her parents. Later, Garry pretends to be the most important of the Brars.

Angad and Sahiba get into a fight again at the Lohri function where despite of Sahiba’s attempts at saving Angad, he gets furious with her.

