Meet the REAL daughter of Taarak Mehta fame Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi has become quite famous after her character portrayal as Madhvi. The audience enjoys watching Bhide and her chemistry in the show.

An actor is mostly known by their character name in real life as well. Fans are well versed with Madhavi’s on-screen daughter Sonu, played by Palak Sidwani.

However, in real life also, Sonalika is mother to a beautiful daughter. Recently, Sonalika shared a post on her Instagram along with her daughter. Looking at the picture, we can say that Sonalika is the perfect mom both on- and off-screen.

mom daughter masti

Aren't the two adorable?
