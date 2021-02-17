Meet the THREE MUSKETEERS of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupama has been entertaining the audience from the time of its inception.

The audience has thoroughly enjoyed watching the show and the actors have proved their mettle with their stupendous acting skills. We recently reported about popular TV actor Paras Kalanwat testing positive came as a huge shocker to the fans. The show's shooting was halted for a while and the cast and crew members were immediately tested.

Paras took all the safety precautions and immediately quarantined himself.

Well, we all know how well the actors bond on the sets of the show. Currently, Paras is being missed on the show and Rupali Ganguly, who is active on social media has been sharing all updates about how they are shooting for the show. Well, now Rupali has taken to social media to share a post of the three musketeers of Anupamaa!

The picture has herself in the frame with Sudhashu Pandey and the producer of the show Rajan Shahi. The picture is indeed heart-warming.

