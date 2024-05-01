Meet the wildcard entries of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11!

MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will see the celebrities deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor. In this week’s unique challenge - ‘Chaar Ka Vaar’, two celebrity contestants along with their choreographers must compete as a team of 4 to impress the FAM trio – Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. And, in an interesting twist to the show, the show will introduce 6 exciting wild card entries – Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha and Nikhita Gandhi. The talented wild card entries are all set to shake things up and bring an added layer of excitement to the already fierce competition.



Witness the ultimate showdown as Awez Darbar sets the stage on fire with a face-off against Adrija Sinha on the electrifying beats of ‘Mera Wala Dance’. Meanwhile, Nikhita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra will transform the stage into a rocking concert with their performance on ‘Lat Lag Gayee’. Manisha Rani will turn up the heat as she joins Malaika and Farah for an iconic rendition of ‘Munni Badnaam’, while Dhanashree will captivate the audience with details about Yuzvendra Chahal and their love story. RJ Glenn will take you on a nostalgic trip, channeling the famous characters of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. And finally, television fame, Sagar Parekh will prove that he's truly a mamma's boy just like his onscreen avatar.



This episode truly promises’ a night filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable performances, and here’s what the new entrants had to say about being a part of the show.



Awez Darbar, known for his infectious energy and mesmerizing dance moves, is ready to take the stage by storm. His unique style and passion for dance are sure to set the bar high for the other contestants. Talking about his entry on the show, Awez says, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and I am beyond excited for the journey that lies ahead. This show has always been on my bucket list, and I am elated to finally get an opportunity to be here. This wild card entry is not just a chance for me to showcase my dance skills, but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with some of the most talented individuals in the industry. I am ready to give it my all, push my limits, and leave a lasting impression on the judges, and my fans, who are my biggest strength.”



Dhanashree Verma, a renowned dancer whose graceful moves have garnered her a massive fan following, is ready to make a triumphant return to the dance floor that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Her determination to excel despite her injury is a testimony to her unwavering spirit and love for dance. Talking about her entry in the show, Dhanashree says, "Entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wild card contestant is going to be an exhilarating journey filled with dance and passion for me. I have worked relentlessly on honing my skills as a dancer, and now it's time to put them to the test. My injury was a setback, but it taught me resilience and the importance of never giving up and this will be the ultimate test for me as I step into the spotlight once again. I am aware that this journey might be physically and mentally demanding, but I am prepared to face it head-on. I have a wonderful support system and couple with my passion for dance, it will help me make the most of this coveted platform.”



Nikhita Gandhi, with her soulful voice and magnetic persona, is set to showcase her versatility on the stage. Her ability to mesmerize audiences with her singing talent is sure to add a new dimension to the competition. Talking about her entry into the show, Nikhita says, “I am absolutely buzzing with excitement! Dance has always been a passion of mine, and this show gives me the perfect opportunity to combine my love for both singing and dancing. I am eagerly looking forward to challenging myself and pushing my boundaries on the stage. I want to break the mold and show the world that singing and dancing go hand in hand, allowing an artist to express their creativity in different ways. I am passionate about both art forms, and through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I aim to showcase my true potential as a performer. It's not just about proving a point; it's about exploring uncharted territories and giving my all to this wonderful opportunity.”



Manisha Rani, a rising star, is poised to make her mark on the show with her exceptional talent. Talking about her entry into the show, Manisha Rani says, “My excitement and anticipation are beyond words. This journey is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, challenges, and growth. My goal is to enjoy every moment, make the most of this experience, and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. I'm ready to dance my way into the hearts of the audiences and show them a side of me they've never seen before.”



Glenn Saldanha aka RJ Glenn is no stranger to the airwaves, but now he's ready to make waves on the dance floor with his unique style. Talking about his entry in the show, Glenn says, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wild card contestant! This journey holds a special place in my heart as it is a personal voyage of rediscovery and self-expression. Dancing has been a passion of mine since childhood, and it has always been a part of who I am. However, as life unfolded, I set aside my dancing dreams for a while. But now, after a hiatus of 18 long years, I am reclaiming my passion for dance and pursuing it once again. It’s a chance to reconnect with my true self. This journey is not just about dancing but about embracing the joy, the challenges, and the triumphs that come with pursuing one's dreams. I am ready to dance like nobody's watching and I hope to inspire others to do the same!”



Sagar Parekh's acting skills are well-known, but now, he's stepping into a new role as a dance sensation, ready to steal the show with his charisma. Talking about his entry in the show, Sagar says, “I am beyond ecstatic to step into the magnificent world of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wildcard contestant! This is a momentous opportunity for me, and I cannot contain my excitement at being part of this prestigious dance show. My excitement isn't just for myself; it's also the fulfillment of a dream my mom always had for me. She wished to see me shine on stage, and I'm here to make her dreams come true and make her immensely proud. My mom's dreams and aspirations have become the driving force of my life, and the love and support I've received from my fans have pushed me toward achieving greatness. I'm determined to give my best and leave no stone unturned.”



To watch this thrilling dance battle, tune into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!



