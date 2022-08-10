Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. We are officially intrigued to see what this sequence is going to be and if Megha is part of some stunt for a scene!
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that the scene is being set up for some stunt that will be performed by Megha Chakraborty and she shares that it is to be part of the upcoming sequence.

She is supposed to tumble down a slope and the crew is making sure she doesn’t get hurt while taking the shot!

Check out!

We are officially intrigued to see what this sequence is going to be and if Megha is part of some stunt for a scene!

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, the families are taking part in the Lohri celebration and Rudra and Devika tell Imlie about the rituals the wedded couple shares by taking pheras of the sacred Lohri fire together.

Sundar and Arpita tease each other and take Imlie together. Atharva is anxious to see Imlie disturbed after he talk with Chini. He then joins Imlie in the pheras and her pallu gets stuck in his watch, making Atharva follow Imlie and they end up completing the ritual much to Chini’s chagrin.

Imlie is troubled to think if Atharva still loves Chini and wonders why this thought is disturbing her, given that she and Atharva are friends.

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

