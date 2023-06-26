Megha Chakraborty: Some projects, apps are created just for bold, intimate scenes, without any story

Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Actress Megha Chakraborty says that bold scenes have become very normal on OTT today. In fact, she adds that some platforms are specifically created for this kind of content so that more people subscribe to it.

“These scenes have become very normal nowadays. But I, personally, don't like it sometimes because it looks like it is forcefully added. These scenes can be shown aesthetically as well. But nowadays there are hardly any series where there are no such types of scenes. And, personally, I don't like it,” she says, adding, “Some projects or apps have been created for this sort of series that just include bold scenes,  intimate scenes, without any story. This is so that people subscribe to the app and also get the app's subscription at low prices. Later on, they definitely work on better projects, but still bold scenes are added to grab eyeballs and sell a project.”

However, she adds that she will not be doing shows with such scenes. “I'm not comfortable with any type of bold or intimate scenes, and even if the screenplay and scenario require it, I'll decline since I'm not comfortable. Without these bold and intimate scenes in the script, I believe these kinds of scenes may be easily shown in shows. And I have seen that few of the series or shows with no bold scenes have worked well. So, even if it's in the script, I'm not going to agree to do it because I'm not comfortable doing it. I will not do that, regardless of if it is a nice character or a decent project. It's a personal decision; I don't mind if others do it because it's quite common nowadays, but it's not common for me,” she says.

She adds that such projects are very uncomfortable to watch with family. However, this is changing now. “We used to change channels when these types of scenes were shown to avoid awkwardness while watching it with family. However, you cannot show things in depth in the name of education or sex education. TV is just for fun. You cannot show just about anything in the name of entertainment. You cannot do anything in the name of freedom of thinking, freedom of speech. So, even if everyone normalizes it, I don't believe entertainment without them is impossible. There is entertainment, but there are still few projects that are enjoyable, have excellent stories, and do not have bold intimate scenes. They are rare, yet people appreciate them. However, it is not essential to forcefully add intimate scenes. There is an obvious difference between today and earlier times, but nowadays it is so normal that everyone watches scenes like these with their families as well. I don't think these types of scenarios are educational. In fact,15-16-year-olds are creating stuff like this for reels,” she says.

She adds, “Everyone including small kids nowadays keep a tab where they can watch movies or play games. Tabs are provided to these children from childhood to help them stop sobbing, and as a result, they know how to use tabs at a young age. When you open YouTube, many sorts of films or advertisements appear, and children get curious and quickly adapt to them. They are watching videos that they should not at that age. Nowadays, parents encourage their children to make videos. I don't mind them creating reels or videos, but the type of videos they're doing on love music, shocks me even more. Children in the age of going to school, they're recording romance videos with no fear of their parents or anyone watching it. Everyone wants to be famous, and I believe that their innocence is being lost as a result. Technology offers both advantages and disadvantages, as we see in our daily lives. so definitely they now have access to everything at a young age.”

