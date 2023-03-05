Megha Chakraborty's birthday plans!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:46
Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty is turning a year older on May 3 and all set to ring in the day with some impromptu plans. The actor, who plays the lead in Imlie, is going to spend the day with her loved ones.
 
“Since I have been shooting non-stop, I couldn't plan anything with my friends as such. But, I think my friends are up to something. I have taken a leave on my birthday, so let’s see what can be done on the day. I may go out somewhere. Given a choice I would have loved to meet my family in Kolkata but that isn't happening,” she says.

Megha's birthday ritual is a cake cutting and wearing new clothes. “I do that every year. This makes me feel special and happy,” she adds.
 
Her most memorable birthday gift was given by her parents a few years back. “They surprised me by coming to Mumbai in 2019 and we celebrated my birthday together. I remember my grandmother gifted me a diamond locket on my birthday a few moons back. Since she's no more, that one is a precious gift for me,” she shares.

Age is just a number. Agreeing, Megha says, “That's true, the more you make yourself feel young and you will feel young. People in their 30s start getting surgeries to look young, I believe every stage of our life and age has its own beauty, and we must accept that. One should enjoy that phase and take it positively. Spend time with closed ones and keep working, stay healthy and stay fit. Don't let the happiness and youthfulness inside you die.”
 
Careerwise, Megha has a lot many dreams to achieve. “I want to do films and OTT, and to do something interesting in the thriller genre. I want to explore my talent more by doing more prominent roles. I want to work with SRK and the day I do it, I have achieved what I wanted in life,” she smiles.

Megha Chakraborty SRK Imlie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Maha Dhamaka! Bhavani and Amba come face-to-face, new revelation brings a BIG storm
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Shocking Twist! Dhara to get blamed for Krish an Prerna’s wedding mishap!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has guarded his personal...
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI:  Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Gupta...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry! Savi not allowed in Satya’s house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new log of the upcoming season
Arjit Taneja
Arjit Taneja thrilled to have bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, have started prepping for the show: I’m in it to win it and will give my best
Karanvir Sharma
You can overcome your fears only by facing them: Karanvir Sharma
Akansha Puri
Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!