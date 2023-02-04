Megha Ray talks about her character's move from Jhansi to Mumbai

Megha Ray, who plays the role of Radhika Yadav in the show 'Sapno Ko Chhallang', says that the show has a strong message to share with the viewers and that her character is also very relatable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 15:00
Megha Ray

MUMBAI: Megha Ray, who plays the role of Radhika Yadav in the show 'Sapno Ko Chhallang', says that the show has a strong message to share with the viewers and that her character is also very relatable.

Megha said: "When a person decides to give her dreams a shot, take that leap of faith from her comfort zone towards her true goals in life no matter what hurdles come her way, I think that's what 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' is.

"Radhika Yadav, a simple but intelligent girl, comes from a humble joint family in Jhansi. She is an achiever, a university topper and has bagged a job in her dream company in Mumbai."

Elaborating her character, Megha said: "She knows her family won't be happy about her switching cities, but she's not the one to rebel. She'll make sure she can convince them because she really loves them and, at the end of the day, she wants to free her family from all the financial burdens. She's ambitious about making her mark and being extraordinary at her dream company in the city of dreams, Mumbai."

She added: "I relate a lot to my character. We both are engineers, passionate about our dreams, willing to take risks after having thought through all the possible pros and cons, doing everything for the family that we love so much."

When asked how she keeps herself motivated, Megha said: "I am doing what I love doing so motivation doesn't go away that easily, although there are times when I just don't feel like stepping out at all. Instead of forcing myself to feel motivated, I just take the next small step, say get out of the bed, then do some stretches and then one thing after the other and almost always I do get through."

Megha concluded by saying: "So far, life itself has been my best teacher. While there are many people I admire and look up to, I want my life to be unique. I want to figure out what's best for me and there's no one person whose footsteps I'd follow. My mother is always there. She's a smart woman, very observant, updated and attentive. She genuinely appreciates or criticises my work with the most unfiltered feedback."

SOURCE: IANS

Megha Ray Radhika Yadav Sapno Ko Chhallang Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Impressive! Veer and Gurleen surprised by Sahiba’s arrangement in the store room, Angad sees kids happy to see Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain...
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
MUMBAI:Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial...
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
MUMBAI : It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Vinayak depicts Sai as an angel in his drawing
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Latest Video

Related Stories
dino james
Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses
Kaveri Priyam
Kaveri Priyam on how she strikes a balance between her professional, personal life
Kamya Panjabi
Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows
Kapil Sharma
When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father
Mitaali Nag
Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today