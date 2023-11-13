Megha Sharma on being part of Pandiya store 2: I am getting a great response

MUMBAI: Actress Megha Sharma, who plays the role of Chhabili in the show Pandiya Store 2, says that she has been getting some great feedback from her fans. She adds that she loves shooting for the show as the atmosphere is really good.

“I'm getting a good response. You know, I just believe that you know one should always put in hard effort and I'm giving my 100% so I don't think about the rest I just believe my part and doing my part,” she says.

Ask her who she bonds with most on the set, and she says, “Well, I have such a great bond with everyone on the set. I talk with everyone and I sit with everyone whenever I want to. I'm in such a mood because you know I am a kind of introverted person and I prefer to go to my set and work a little bit and then I rest in the room.

If I want to sit with someone or have a conversation with someone, I prefer Abhishek Sharma who is playing Chirag. He is a very genuine person actually, so yeah, if I want to sit and talk for a really long time, I would prefer him.”

Talking about her track, she says, “You know, being an actor, it's not always important that things go as per your expectations And, so that's fine. I think this is a part of life. On TV, the track varies. I wish I had a longer role in presentation. I aim to be the lead in my next show.”