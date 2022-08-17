Meghan Jadhav enters as Shri Krishna to help out Emily on Star Plus's 'Anandibaa aur Emily'

MUMBAI : Meghan Jadhav is well-known for his portrayal of Shri Krishna in 'Jai Shri Krishna'. Now, he is to help our extremely talented 'firangi bahu', Emily. Emily is faced with a dilemma which can make or break her vow to find 'Krishna Ji'. The choice between saving herself and saving someone in need will determine if she succeeds in finding 'Bhagwaan'. Find out what Meghan has to say about this intriguing twist on 'Anandibaa aur Emily'.

Meghan Jadhav on being a part of 'Anandibaa aur Emily', I’m very happy to be part of the show. It’s a unique show with a lot of interesting twists in it. That’s how I come in. Where Emily prays to Lord Krishna and The lord himself comes to help her. So, it’ll be very interesting for viewers to witness the friendship between Emily and Krishna, and how Krishna helps with all her obstacles. Personally I’m very lucky to play Krishna again as I last played Krishna in 2009 Colors show Jai Shri Krishna, and ever since I always thought of playing it again with a different way altogether and thankfully the makers of this show put faith in me to deliver me as a different a avatar of Krishna."

This Janmashtami, gets a little more interesting with Emily on edge because of a Halwa - making competition which may or may not go her way.

