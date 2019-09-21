Meghna Malik denies rumours of doing Bigg Boss 13 with THIS witty caption

MUMBAI: After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, Bigg Boss is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to go on air soon. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.



As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. Many names have been speculated and one such name is Meghna Malik. The actress, who is known for her strong portrayal of Ammaji in Colors popular show Na Aana Iss Des Laado, has been speculated to be approached for the show. However, Meghna put an end to all the rumours with a recent post on social media. She rubbished all the speculations with a witty caption which reads, “Chai peete, nashta karte, sote-jaagte-oonghte photo post kar doongi #BiggBoss13 mein kyon jaana?”



Take a look below: