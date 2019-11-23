Meher gets emotional as she won't be able to see Param grow up, shares her feelings with Sarabjit in Chhoti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sarrdaarni is witnessing some high ups and downs in the honeymoon special episodes.

While we all saw some beautiful and memorable moments of Sarabjit and Meher in the previous episodes.

But now in the upcoming episodes, Meher is seen emotionally drained after she reveals to Sarabjit how important he and Param are in her life. Sarabjit too gets emotional listening to Meher.

However, further, Meher gets teary-eyed when she reveals that she won't be able to see Param grow up. Sarabjit is quietly listening to Meher and doesn't know what to say.

Why do you think Meher said this? Where is she going? Is she leaving Sarabjit and Param forever? Tell us in the comments.