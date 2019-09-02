Meher returns home; accepts Sarabjit's apology in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Meher makes her exit from Sarabjit’s house and life.



Meher feels hurt and broken after all the accusations.



She goes to the Gurudwara to gain more courage and strength to fight her problems.



After her prayers, she returns home and accepts Sarabjit’s apology.



Meher and Sarabjit unite for the sake of Param.



And Param happy to see Meher back.



It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

