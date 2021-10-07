Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: OH NO! Isha tries to BREAK Pallavi’s trust by blaming Raghav

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently a popular television series. The show, which airs on Star Plus, has managed to entertain the viewers with its gripping narrative.

Raghav’s ex-girlfriend Isha is trying her best to create differences between Raghav and Pallavi.

While Pallavi defends her every time, angry Raghav bursts out his anger and shouts at Pallavi.

And this is when Isha narrates her manipulative story to Pallavi only to shake her trust in Raghav.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali ,6th October 2021, Written Update Isha in Rao Mansion

Isha proves herself innocent and puts all blame on Raghav, revealing their past love relationship.

This comes forth as a huge shock to Pallavi.

Will Pallavi show her trust in Raghav or Isha will separate them?

It would be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

Produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali airs on Star Plus. The show, which premiered on 15 February 2021, stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

CREDIT: SERIALGOSSIP

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: BIG TWIST! Isha feels Raghav cheated on her by marrying Pallavi