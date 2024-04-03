Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive

Arpit

MUMBAI: Arpit Kapoor is a known actor of television and he has a good fan following.

He has been part of many successful projects like Aadhe Adhure, CID, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Agent Raghav etc.

Currently, he is seen in the show Mehndi Wala Ghar where he essays the role of Akshay.

What drove you in signing this new project was the story, your character?

I waited for a decade to work with Shashi Summet. I got a call from them. I was already excited and after meeting them I got the details, script and character. What fascinates me is that the story of a next door real common story of a joint family and then I was offered the character where I was the youngest in the house who takes care of the family emotionally, financially since his childhood. This encouraged me, the story of a ordinary man in the country how he takes care of his family and how balances work as well. 

What are the challenges you are facing in playing the character?

The first challenge was very funny as I was a huge guy and I have well built body. I'm actually the youngest one, but will then look like the elder most physic wise. Shashi mam told me to lose weight because only then I would look the part which I did. Before I began to shoot for the show. Sachin sir and Asim and our creator are very good as the challenges became very less. The way they have described the character and the emotions behind in the scene, it was clear with every actor what they had to do with the help of them there is not much challenges.

How is the environment on the sets, how is your experience working with the co – actors and team?

We feel like a family. It feels very casual and a formal environment. What happens in any show is that we are given green rooms and then the actor stays there. Here in the show everyone had important character, so we all sit together at time we play ludo but then when we are called to shoot we are very serious to do our jobs. But between intervals, we have a lot of fun on the sets of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Arpit's character is loved by the audience and they have given a thumbs up for the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

