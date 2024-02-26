Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Mehndi Wala Ghar is receiving love and appreciation from the public and is gaining their hearts. The plot of the show is about a fractured family and how a few individuals attempt to resolve conflicts and find means of mending ways to unite the family. Rahul, played by Shehzad Shaikh, is a character in the program who works very hard to resolve conflicts between family members.

Shehzad spoke to the popular news portal at length about his transition from character roles to lead roles, working with prominent faces, and more.

Shehzad Shaikh said, "Basically, that was the strategy that I applied because I knew that the day I'd step into the shoes of the main lead, I'd probably have very little time to learn and grow. Because, once you're launched as a hero, you can not go back. And in the beginning of my career, I was trying to put pieces together, I was learning the craft and everything. I had a lovely experience wherein I quietly sat and observed everyone. In my first show, I got a chance to work with Surbhi Jyoti in Qubool Hai and that was a great learning experience and journey for me."

He added, "My next was Bepannah with Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Just to watch them work on a day-to-day basis was an amazing learning experience for me. And right after that, I bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which went on for three straight years for me."

The actor said, "After that, I felt like I'd reached a point where I was ready for lead roles and that I was ready for the step-up and enter the rings of the big roles. Once you enter that ring, all the phenomenal actors that I mentioned, become your competitors. I'm extremely competitive."

He added, "I mean, if I was sitting in the rain for seven to eight years and watching, I'm coming to take it all and that's what my intention. So, I'm coming with a fierce force and I can't ask for more as our show is quite well promoted. I feel if Sindoor Ki Keemat was my first step as a lead, this role in Mehendi Wala Ghar will solidify my position as a main lead. I think, 3-4 more shows and if the audience like my work, success will definitely pour in."

He continued, "Doing second leads to the main lead was a huge issue for me because even if I've worked with those prominent faces, nobody taught me the ropes and nobody taught me how you're supposed to do and what should be your expectations. When I first started as a lead in Sindoor Ki Keemat, for a good 2-3 months, it was very difficult for me to find my footing."

He further added, "But once I did find my footing, it became as easy as breathing. To the point that when I woke up in the morning and reported on the sets at 9 am, it was office time for me until 9 pm. You will never see me sitting or taking breaks, I'll be seen running around. My policy is that if someone has given me a job, it's my job to run with it and give you a successful show. Because the more success I can contribute to and more profits that the producers make, the better the chances are for me to bag my next project."

Shehzad has primarily portrayed characters who are serious and intense. This marks his first appearance as the cheerful, good-humored persona from a different shade. Speaking on the same topic, the actor said that he had portrayed many strong characters and that it's thrilling for him to tackle a new project.

The actor said, "In one of the tracks for Sindoor Ki Keemat, I played a nine-year-old who was quite carefree and fun. I'm extremely grateful for that show as it has been quite a learning experience for me, parts of which I am looking forward to applying here in my new show."

Actors Karan Mehra, Shruti Anand, Reema Worah, Ramakant Dayma, Ravi Gossain, Vibha Chibber, Rushad Rana, and Arpit Kapoor are also featured in Mehndi Wala Ghar.

Credit- Pinkvilla