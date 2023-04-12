Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability

MUMBAI: Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a surprise for those living there Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actor Mehul Vyas agrees with the survey.

“Mumbai is home to me. Being born and brought up here I consider myself lucky but I do acknowledge that it is very difficult to survive in this city as it is very expensive. It is the survival of the fittest. Mumbai is always on its toes. Hustle and bustle is the law of the land. As discussed before, living in Mumbai is so expensive, one has to be thoroughly professional and work-oriented to afford a lifestyle in Mumbai,” he adds.

Speaking on the pros and cons of the city, he adds, “Pros include diverse job opportunities, a vibrant culture, and a relatively safe local travel scene. Cons may involve high living costs, crowded spaces, and traffic congestion.”

Mumbai is considered quite safe for all. “Mumbai is generally considered safe for local travel at night, with a well-connected and monitored public transportation system. However, like any large city, it's advisable to stay vigilant,” he says.

About the two changes he thinks should be made to make it a better place, Mehul adds, “Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance the city's livability. Addressing issues like traffic congestion and improving public spaces are key. The fast-paced lifestyle can be exhilarating for some but stressful for others. Balancing work and personal life is crucial to managing the city's pace effectively.”

In terms of expenses, real estate is one of the most expensive aspects of living in Mumbai, followed by dining out and entertainment. “The cost of living can vary depending on one's lifestyle and choices,” he says.