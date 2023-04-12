Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 03:00
Mehul

MUMBAI: Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a surprise for those living there Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actor Mehul Vyas agrees with the survey.

“Mumbai is home to me. Being born and brought up here I consider myself lucky but I do acknowledge that it is very difficult to survive in this city as it is very expensive. It is the survival of the fittest. Mumbai is always on its toes. Hustle and bustle is the law of the land. As discussed before, living in Mumbai is so expensive, one has to be thoroughly professional and work-oriented to afford a lifestyle in Mumbai,” he adds.

Speaking on the pros and cons of the city, he adds, “Pros include diverse job opportunities, a vibrant culture, and a relatively safe local travel scene. Cons may involve high living costs, crowded spaces, and traffic congestion.”

Mumbai is considered quite safe for all. “Mumbai is generally considered safe for local travel at night, with a well-connected and monitored public transportation system. However, like any large city, it's advisable to stay vigilant,” he says.

About the two changes he thinks should be made to make it a better place, Mehul adds, “Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance the city's livability. Addressing issues like traffic congestion and improving public spaces are key. The fast-paced lifestyle can be exhilarating for some but stressful for others. Balancing work and personal life is crucial to managing the city's pace effectively.”

In terms of expenses, real estate is one of the most expensive aspects of living in Mumbai, followed by dining out and entertainment. “The cost of living can vary depending on one's lifestyle and choices,” he says.

Mehul Vyas Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Tanhaji Akelli Reva TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability
MUMBAI: Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a...
Mohit Malhotra: The next destination on my list is Bora Bora
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra says that he loves to travel and explore new places. He adds that he chose to go to Japan...
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
MUMBAI: Long before Marvel brought their Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America to the big screen, India got their...
Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. The show is produced by...
Rinku Ghosh: I remember I used to work for 18-20 hours during Durgesh Nandini, but now work pressure has reduced, things are more organised
MUMBAI: Rinku Ghosh tasted success with her first show 'Durgesh Nandini'. She then tried her hand at comedy with the...
Recent Stories
Anil
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit
Mohit Malhotra: The next destination on my list is Bora Bora
Samridhii
Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all
Rinku
Rinku Ghosh: I remember I used to work for 18-20 hours during Durgesh Nandini, but now work pressure has reduced, things are more organised
Rohit
Rohit Choudhary on His New Show 'Dalchini': I Am Eternally Grateful to Ravie and Sargun for Giving Me This Opportunity
Dheeraj
Awe! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals taking advice from his Wife for every smallest thing; Says ‘I don't do anything without asking her…’
Paras
Shocking! Paras Chhabra reveals how his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri influenced his mother during his Bigg Boss 13 days; Says ‘She played very well…’