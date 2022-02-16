Meiyang Chang loves to toy around characters with differing shades

MUMBAI: Actor and singer Meiyang Chang, who is gearing up for the second season of the crime thriller 'Undekhi', recently spoke about the changing arc of his character in the show.

Characters with different shades are something that the actor in him craves for.

Elaborating on the same, Meiyang Chang said, "I love playing characters of differing shades. It's a need and greed for the actor in me. Abhaya is someone who was once on the side of darkness but must put the past behind and atone for his sins."

He also spoke about his experience of shooting with the cast of the series, "I had a lot of fun working with the entire cast of Undekhi; a good mix of seasoned and fresh performers, and an all-round fun-loving gang."

'Undekhi 2' is directed by Ashish R Shukla and produced by Applause Entertainment, stars Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, and Anchal Singh with Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang. The upcoming season will be available soon exclusively on SonyLIV.