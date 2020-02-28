News

Melanie Pais in Rajesh Ransinghe’s next

MUMBAI: Producer-director Rajesh Ransinghe is all set for his next project on Dangal TV. If the sources of a portal are believed to be true, he is launching a new 20-episode crime thriller on the channel. 

Revealing more details about the cast of the show, the sources further state that Melanie Pais has bagged the lead role in the upcoming finite series. The actress is known for roles in Ishqbaaaz, Jodha Akbar, and C.I.D. 

Rajsinghe has also produced Crime Alert and Darr Ki Dastak for Dangal TV before.

Credits: India Forums

