Melooha's vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:29
MUMBAI: Astrology has intrigued humankind for centuries, and with a sea of astrology apps available today, accessing personalized horoscopes and astrological insights has become easier than ever. In this digital age, the fascination persists as platforms like Melooha strive to redefine astrology’s accessibility and credibility. Founded by Vikram Labhe and Bhalchandra Patil, Melooha is a hyper-personalised AI-powered astrology platform that transcends language barriers and time zones to offer real-time, precise, and credible guidance to its users. Now, debuting on Shark Tank India 3, team Melooha envisions a future where astrology becomes not just a belief system but a trusted guide for everyone seeking clarity and direction in their lives.

Sharing the experience on Shark Tank India Vikram Labhe, Founder & CEO, Melooha said, Appearing on Shark Tank India Season 3 was a pivotal moment for Melooha, as it provided an unprecedented platform to showcase our vision to millions via SonyLiv. While skepticism around astrology is common, Shark Tank reaffirmed our belief in perseverance. This experience has not only shaped Melooha's trajectory but has also marked a profound personal growth journey for me, shaping me into a resilient and articulate entrepreneur. Thank you Shark Tank & SonyLiv!

The platform’s unique features provide tailored advice based on an individual’s birth details. With Dr. Vineeta Phatak, a renowned astrologer with a Ph.D. in the field, at the helm, Melooha aims to tackle the credibility issues plaguing the Astro-spiritual market. Users can seek real-time insights, daily guidance, and compatibility checks, all available in multiple languages on the platform. During the pitch, Vikram Labhe shares his personal encounter with Dr. Vineeta Phatak, whose wisdom inspired the creation of Melooha. Additionally, Shark Vineeta Singh reveals her own motivation for studying astrology, citing a crucial prediction made by Dr. Phatak. Vineeta shares that the astrologer had advised her husband to prepare for a critical situation. Subsequently, their daughter was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Despite leaving a lasting impression with their vision to revolutionize the Astro-spiritual market, the pitchers fail to secure a deal on Shark Tank India 3. Nevertheless, their determination continues to drive the brand forward.

Watch Melooha’s pitch unfold on Shark Tank India 3, only on Sony LIV!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:29

