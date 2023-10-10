Mental health still has a stigma attached to it, say celebrities on World Mental Health Day, 10th October!

MUMBAI: Celebrities say that, despite so much awareness being spread on the importance of sound mental health, people are still hesitant to seek professional health.

Aadesh Chaudhary

It is very important to take care of your mental health. We focus on a healthy lifestyle and fitness but we forget about mental health. No matter how healthy lifestyle you live, you wouldn’t see that effect in your body if you aren’t mentally healthy. If you are depressed and stressed and working out daily, you won’t get the desired results if you aren’t happy from within. Being calm and mentally stable is very important. I try to keep myself calm whenever I get frustrated and stressed. Everyone has different problems to deal with but one should try to keep themselves calm in such situations. I have controlled my anger issues. One should try and talk it out and try to share with your family or closed ones as it can relieve your stress. Sometimes we are so busy in our day-to-day life that we forget about giving ourselves time. When I don’t have time, I listen to music in the car and refresh myself. I go to a spa or massage as it’s a stress buster. You can play games, dance, meditate, etc to keep your stress in control and give yourself time

Farnaz Shetty

Mental health should be a priority. If you need help then seek it. There are many professionals available who will give you the right kind of help online or offline. If you see somebody struggling with something, I don't think these are the things to be hidden because bad mental health pushes people beyond normal rational thinking and I definitely feel that professionals should be a part of the picture sooner rather than later. I personally do yoga and work out and listen to music. I try to keep myself happy. There is a lot that disturbs your mental peace on a day-to-day basis. Having friends is so good for your cognitive health. My family is a big support system that keeps me mentally safe and sound. If you have people to talk to, count yourself as blessed and if you don't then please seek help

Nikhil Nanda

Mental health issues must be discussed openly and one should not shy away from seeking help. We should be kind to people who face mental health issues. Awareness should be created that counselling is not a taboo and people should be persuaded to take help. For me, yoga and meditation are a very big part of my daily routine and it helps me to be calm and peaceful. There is always a solution and we should have a will to work on that

Aradhna Sharma

I am a positive person inherently, so I don’t get bogged down easily. Moreover highs and lows are a part and parcel of life. We have to take it in our stride. My family is my happy place and they are always there to support me and to keep me in check. I really advise people to not keep things pent up inside rather talk to friends & family as it really helps!

Sumbul Touqeer

A person who is emotionally stable always feels vibrant and truly alive, and he is able to manage emotionally challenging situations with ease. One must also be physically fit in order to be mentally strong. The best healthy practice I do is an early morning walk apart from yoga and exercises. Also, for your mental health, you should be happy and laughing and keep having healthy food, avoid junk and sleep well.

Pranitaa Pandit

We can become mentally ill in the same way as we become physically ill. One can look for help from the specialists in this specific region. Morning walks, yoga, and meditation, all forms of regular exercise, have proven to be effective treatments for mental health issues. Other than this, having a healthy eating routine and enough sleep is basic. You can also listen to soft music, have a hobby or talk to your close friends and family members to gain emotional support and always be grateful for your life. I keep myself calm and peaceful by listening to music in the morning as I am very spiritual and I also do a little bit of meditation as it keeps me happy and relaxed.

Monika Bhadoriya

I get up early as it gives me time to connect with myself and find inner calmness. I like to read occasionally and listen to soothing music. I don't use my phone just before going to sleep to avoid distractions. Your performance will be better no matter what you are doing if you rest both mentally and physically. In the 21st century, mental health is becoming a more pressing issue. Not everybody receives the assistance they require. Despite the fact that mental illness is prevalent today and can affect anyone, it still carries a stigma.

