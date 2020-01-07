Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Look how Anjali Tatrari wished her on-screen dad Varun Badola on his birthday

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is seen in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and winning hearts with her powerful acting. The show also stars Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles.

The actress has become a hot favourite among the viewers for her amazing screen presence. Anjali who plays the role of Nita is beautifully portraying her character and doing complete justice to it. Her bond with Amber played by is amazingly shown in the serial and they have given us major father-daughter goals.

And today, on the special occasion of Varun's birthday, his on-screen daughter Niya took to Instagram to wish her dad in the sweetest way possible.

Anjali posted many amazing pictures with Varun which were taken on the sets of the show to wish Varun.

Take a look at the pictures.

These pictures are proof that Anjali shares a very special bond with Varun.

On the work front, Varun is a well-known face of the small screen. He has appeared in many shows like Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Ladies Special, Maan Rahe Tera Pitaah, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya among others.

Here's wishing Varun Badola a very happy birthday!