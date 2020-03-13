Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Nia thinks Amber is in love with two women but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The show witnessed lots of highs and lows which kept the viewers at the edge of the seat. From showing the beautiful father-daughter bond of Nia and Amber to the sweet brewing love story of Guneet and Amber, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has always managed to win several hearts.

We all know how Amber and Guneet started talking through a dating APP and developed a liking for each other. However, being a blind-date APP, both were not aware of each other.

And now, after knowing about it, Amber has fallen in love with Guneet but is afraid to tell her.

In the upcoming episode, we will see some major revelation happening where Nia will confront her father. She thinks that Amber likes not just one but two women. However, it's not the case.

When Nia takes Guneet's name, Amber panics and asks her to shut up. Nia continues to tease Amber and later reveals that Guneet and Bawra Mann (lady from the dating app) is one and the same.

Nia is surprised by happy about it.

It will be interesting to see how Nia will help Amber and Guneet together.