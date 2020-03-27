Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is NOT about a CHEESY STORYLINE but about NURTURING RELATIONSHIPS!

MUMBAI: With with changing times and the evolution of the digital medium, the makers have also upped the narratives with stronger concepts. People now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. To name a few, there are projects like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan that redefine entertainment. They are easy to connect with and are showcase relatable and realistic situations.

The Sony TV show hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers. The show marked renowned TV actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's smashing comeback on the small screen after a long time. Apart from these two actors who play the lead roles, the show also sees Anjali Tatrari, who plays a prominent role.

Somehow, the storyline and the concept is a winner and there definitely is a place for more distinguished content than mere kitchen politics. Moreover, the show not only deals with a cheesy storyline

but real relationships which go through a lot of ups and downs. The narrative shows us that one needs to nurture it to make the bond strong.

All in all, what makes the show a visual treat is the way the narrative focuses on the importance of relationships. The USP of the show is that it manages to communicate even the unsaid in the most

emotional way and develops a deeper connect with the audience.

What are your thoughts on the same?