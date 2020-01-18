Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star Varun Badola impresses everyone with his mesmerising voice in this video

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers. The show marked renowned TV actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's smashing comeback on the small screen after a long time. Apart from these two actors who play the lead roles, the show also sees Anjali Tatrari, who plays a prominent role.

Varun is a popular actor who has impressed us with his charming looks and brilliant performances in several shows. The actor surely knows how to impress everyone with his creativity and talent and the latest video is proof. Varun has shown his different sides in the video. He is seen showcasing his singing skills and boy he is just too good at it.

Take a look at the video:

Varun's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev was travelling with Varun in the car, and while they were stuck in the traffic, Varun decided to make the best use of his time by singing.

Rajeshwari seemed to be completely smitten by Varun's voice and was all smiles throughout the video.

Interestingly, the fans and followers too were awestruck by Varun's soothing voice and showered him with beautiful comments. Well, this shows Varun is truly a multi-talented actor.

This is not the first time Varun has displayed his singing skills. The actor has posted several videos before on his Instagram where he can be seen crooning.

What do you think about Varun's singing? Tell us in the comment section.