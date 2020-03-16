“Mere Sai has a unique manner of tackling important issues” says Manoj Kolhatkar as he throws light on the ongoing track in Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: The latest track of Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi tackles the issue of casteism, which prevails in our society even today. In the ongoing track, the growing resentment between the lower and upper caste sections in Shirdi comes to a boiling point when Sawri ( Mrunali ) succeeds at completing her Ramanavami pooja with Mahesh’s (Vikas Singh ) help. On the other hand, Mahesh is convinced about his feelings for Sawri and confesses his feelings for her. However, she fears the wide gap between the two due to their respective castes and refuses to marry him. Sai Baba ( Tushar Dalvi ) on the other hand, convinces Sawri that it is only love that can win over hate and dissatisfaction, thanks to which she begins to reciprocate her feelings for Mahesh.

A twist in the story appears when Mahesh’s father, Balwant (Manoj Kolhatkar), learns about their love for each other and both, Kulkarni (Vaibhav Maangle ) and him are enraged with this development. Refusing to let their union move forward, Kulkarni incites the anger among the lower and the upper caste which creates a lot of unrest.

Talking about the track, Manoj Kolhatkar who plays the role of Balwant says, “Mere Sai has a unique manner of tackling important issues such as casteism, so it is an absolute honour to be a part of the show. Currently, we will see my character, Balwant trying to overcome the shackles of casteism for his son’s happiness in life, which will be highly difficult to achieve for him. Hopefully, Balwant will learn his lesson and understand that discrimination alone can destroy all of humankind.”

