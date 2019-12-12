Meri Hanikarak Biwi star Jiyaa Shankar is trying something interesting

MUMBAI: Jiyaa Shankar, who plays the role of Ira in &TV's show Meri Hanikarak Biwi, has been quite loved by the audiences. Her character of a doctor and a loving wife along with a dash of comedy is being liked by viewers.

Jiyaa enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress keeps sharing beautiful posts, which are simply a treat for her fans.

A while ago, we had revealed that Jiyaa was seen exploring her singing skills in one of the videos posted by her.

And now, it seems the actress is keen on exploring many more things apart from acting, and one of them is sketching. Yes, you heard it right!

Jiyaa shared an Instagram story where she is seen sketching a Buddha. She wrote in the caption that she is trying something different after a long time and is hoping that it works out well.

Take a look at Jiyaa's story.

Well, the sketch looks amazing so far, and we are sure Jiyaa is going to make it an appealing one.

The actress has previously done a TV show called Queens Hai Hum and has also starred in Tamil movie Kanavu Variyam.

What do you think about Jiyaa's sketching skills? Tell us in the comments.