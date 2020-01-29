News

Micckie Dudaaney joins &TV’s Santoshi Maa 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 01:17 PM

MUMBAI: &TV’s most loved mythological show Santoshi Maa is all set to come back with a second season. The Rashami Productions' show received a good response from the audience and is back with season 2.

Tanvi Dogra, Gracy Singh, and Ashish Kadian have joined the serial as leads. We have information that Micckie Dudaaney has also bagged a crucial role in the serial. 

The actor has been roped in to play the role of Abhay, the strong-headed brother of the male lead. He will be a replica of his father in terms of attitude and mannerisms.

Micckie was previously seen in shows like Jiji Maa and Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se.

Credits: India Forums

