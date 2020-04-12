In midst of a lockdown, Taarak Mehta actress Ambika Ranjankar stays connected with her son through video calls

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

On the other hand, there are lots of people who are abroad and managing things all alone.

Actress Ambika Ranjankar, who depicts the role of Komal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is missing her son named Atharva, who is currently out of India.

In one of her live sessions on Instagram, Ambika have a hats off to all the kids who are currently managing all alone. The lockdown phase has taught people to cook and do other household things. She is staying connected with her son through a video call and is missing him a lot.

She also spoke that she is spending her quarantine by doing a lot of cooking and baking after a very long time.