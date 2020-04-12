News

In midst of a lockdown, Taarak Mehta actress Ambika Ranjankar stays connected with her son through video calls

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2020 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

On the other hand, there are lots of people who are abroad and managing things all alone.

Actress Ambika Ranjankar, who depicts the role of Komal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is missing her son named Atharva, who is currently out of India.

In one of her live sessions on Instagram, Ambika have a hats off to all the kids who are currently managing all alone. The lockdown phase has taught people to cook and do other household things. She is staying connected with her son through a video call and is missing him a lot.

She also spoke that she is spending her quarantine by doing a lot of cooking and baking after a very long time.

Tags Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Ambika Ranjankar 21-days of lockdown Atharva Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here