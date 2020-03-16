Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ to hold one of their functions at Daler Paaji’s ‘Balle Balle Land’ in Metaverse!

MUMBAI: Mika Singh’s wedding is on the cards right now as he gears up to find his ‘Vohti’ on Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. To celebrate this important event many of his close friends have participated with much enthusiasm. One of them is our sensational Daler Mehndi, who has immense adoration for his little brother Mika Singh. What will this duo bring to the festivities other than their powerful vocals?

Daler Mehndi has bought virtual real estate in Metaverse, which he named ‘Balle Balle Land’ and this virtual property can host all kinds of events such as films and concerts. It has come to light that one of the functions for Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar’ might be organized in this virtual property owned by Daler Paaji!

We are already excited to see what kind of experience this ‘tradition meets technology’ might bring for us. It is the era of virtual reality and we are here for it. Mika Singh’s upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will feature many such exclusive and unique experiences for us all.

So, stay tuned and grab your VR goggles and get ready to witness the future! Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is set to launch on 19th of June, only on Star Bharat!