Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’ to get a whole new wardrobe. Manish Malhotra to design the bridal trousseau?

MUMBAI: Mika Singh, who finds comfort in luxurious and custom-made things, wants the best for his ‘Vohti’ on his upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. Mika Singh’s bride-to-be will be wearing the most fabulous trousseau to her wedding, this is pretty much a given. A trousseau consists of the dresses, linens, and essential wares of a bride and the accessories that go along with it. Now, who would Mika trust to style his ‘Vohti’? It is none other than the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

A trousseau for a bride is quite significant as it symbolizes her growth and marks the entry into a new life. With dresses, linens and sometimes housewares, the bride is all set to leave her house and start her journey with everything new. Mika Singh would want the best of the best for his ‘Vohti’. Mika Singh, most definitely, would like the fashion virtuoso Manish Malhotra to design the trousseau for his bride-to-be. It has been in the talks that Mika approached Manish Malhotra with this request of his.

Manish Malhotra is known for his expansive fashion lines and caters to all the celebrities of Bollywood. It would be an honour and a pleasure to have him design the bridal trousseau for our King of Pop Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. The show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ has been the talk of the town with its recent promo release, and we cannot wait to witness one of these gorgeous beauties sporting looks designed by none other than amazing and talented fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Will we get to see this amazing fashion icons collaborating on National television?

Stay tuned for more updates from ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ as the show is set to launch on 19th June, only on Star Bharat!