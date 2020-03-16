Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’ to get a whole new wardrobe. Manish Malhotra to design the bridal trousseau?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:13
Mika

MUMBAI: Mika Singh, who finds comfort in luxurious and custom-made things, wants the best for his ‘Vohti’ on his upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. Mika Singh’s bride-to-be will be wearing the most fabulous trousseau to her wedding, this is pretty much a given. A trousseau consists of the dresses, linens, and essential wares of a bride and the accessories that go along with it. Now, who would Mika trust to style his ‘Vohti’? It is none other than the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. 

A trousseau for a bride is quite significant as it symbolizes her growth and marks the entry into a new life. With dresses, linens and sometimes housewares, the bride is all set to leave her house and start her journey with everything new. Mika Singh would want the best of the best for his ‘Vohti’. Mika Singh, most definitely, would like the fashion virtuoso Manish Malhotra to design the trousseau for his bride-to-be. It has been in the talks that Mika approached Manish Malhotra with this request of his.

Manish Malhotra is known for his expansive fashion lines and caters to all the celebrities of Bollywood. It would be an honour and a pleasure to have him design the bridal trousseau for our King of Pop Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. The show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ has been the talk of the town with its recent promo release, and we cannot wait to witness one of these gorgeous beauties sporting looks designed by none other than amazing and talented fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Will we get to see this amazing fashion icons collaborating on National television?   

Stay tuned for more updates from ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ as the show is set to launch on 19th June, only on Star Bharat!

Mika Singh Manish Malhotra Star Bharat Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti Pop Mika Singh Vohti Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out luxurious outfits donned by Ambanis on Prithvi Akash's FIRST birthday party
MUMBAI: Talking about the business industry, the Ambanis always deserve a mention for their remarkable works and larger...
Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.The show is...
Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Kumkum Bhagya: Awww! Ranbir gets possessive about his kid, takes care of Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA: Akriti and Gungun have a MAJOR FACE-OFF to prove themselves as Anubhav’s wives in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Sameer-aryan
Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside
Latest Video